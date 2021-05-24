Statue of fallen seaman to be added to Circle of Heroes Tuesday

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The nation's first underwater dive memorial honoring veterans is getting an addition on Tuesday.
Circle of Heroes, located 10-miles off the coast of Clearwater, will receive its 13th statute since officially opening to divers in 2019.
A statue honoring Seaman Apprentice William Flores will be lowered 40 feet into the Gulf of Mexico to its "final resting place" by the U.S. Coast Guard.
According to a press release, Flores died in the Blackthorn accident, along with 22 others. Following his death, Flores was posthumously awarded the Coast Guard's highest award for heroism in peacetime.
Flores statute will stand among the 12 other life-size concrete statues honoring the men and women serving across the U.S. Armed Forces.
A deployment ceremony will take place to commemorate the moment.
