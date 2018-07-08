SARASOTA, Fla. -- If you've ever had dreams of running away to join the circus, you can start your training in Sarasota.

The Circus Arts Conservatory has classes for all sorts of circus arts. No experience is needed for the flying trapeze classes. The instructors call them recreational classes and can be a great way to give flying high a try.

From learning to swing and building up strength to trying a few aerial stunts, the instructors at the Conservatory walk you through the entire process.

Classes at the Circus Arts Conservatory cost $50 and last for about two hours. Participants must be age 6 or older.

More information and ticket sales on the conservatory's website.

