Citations issued as FWC aims to reduce derelict boats in Tampa Bay

The boats left in the Bay are a hazard to other boaters and the environment, officials say.

As part of an operation to reduce the number of abandoned boats in Tampa Bay and surrounding waterways, officials have wrapped up a second phase of the removal effort.

Seventeen derelict vessel citations and 12 at-risk citations were issued during an operation to clean out the Bay. It's part of a joint effort between Southwest Region Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Hillsborough County Marine Safety Unit and Pinellas County Public Works.

The FWC is also working with Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to expedite the removal of derelict boats in their waterways.

Sunken neglected boats in Tampa Bay pose a threat to both the environment and other vessels on the water, Maj. Rob Rowe of FWC said.

"We will continue to address these issues and work with vessel owners to ensure that the waters in and around Tampa Bay remain safe for boaters and marine life,” Rowe said.

The FWC is working with boat owners to remove the vessels from waterways, or at least return the boats to non-derelict status.