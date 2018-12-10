UPDATE: Martin Klassen has been found, deputies said

Citrus County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing 85-year-old man with medical issues.

Martin Klassen left his home in Floral City on foot sometime between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen this morning on South Woodwind Point at approximately 6:30 a.m. wearing a white robe and black sandals.

Klassen is about 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds. Deputies are on the ground and in the air in the Floral City area looking for him.

If you have any information, call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at (352) 726-1121 or 911.

