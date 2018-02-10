DUNNELLON, Fla. -- The allegations are horrific. A Citrus County man is accused of neglecting his grandmother to the point of death, then burying her body in a shallow grave.

Deputies were sent on Friday by family members to check on 79-year-old Ecie Gabrielsen of Dunnellon. When they got to her home, they found the inside to be completely neglected, full of old garbage, animal and human feces and cockroaches. But Gabrielsen wasn’t there.

Detectives say the woman’s grandson, Arthur Miller, 36, told family members he left Gabrielsen in a nursing home. But they say he later changed his story, indicating that she died and that he had buried her.

On Saturday, detectives found what looked to be a shallow grave in a wooded area about a mile from Gabrielsen’s home. In it were remains that fit the description of Gabrielsen. A final ID will be made by the medical examiner’s office.

The next day, Miller and his girlfriend, Vivian Gutierrez, 32 were found in Las Cruces, New Mexico, as they passed through a Border Patrol checkpoint. Both were taken into custody without incident.

While being interviewed, detectives say Miller admitted to neglecting Gabrielsen to the point of death and burying her body. Miller and Gutierrez were charged with one felony count each of neglect. Miller is charged with one felony count of gross abuse of a human body. They’ll both be extradited back to Citrus County in the coming days.

Additional charges are pending.

