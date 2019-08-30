Fixed route transit services are being suspended in Polk County ahead of Hurricane Dorian's anticipated landfall in Florida.

Citrus Connection, which provides bus service, will stop driving its fixed routes at the close of business on Friday. And, there's no word yet on when service will begin again.

"Citrus Connection operators will be dedicated to addressing medical needs of Citrus Connection clients for dialysis appointments and other critical medical treatments," a spokesperson for the organization said.

For more information, call the Regional Mobility Call Center at (863) 534-5500.

RELATED: Live blog: Hurricane Dorian maintains strength as a category 2 hurricane

RELATED: How to fill and stack sandbags ahead of a hurricane

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.