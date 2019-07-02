INVERNESS, Fla. — Photo courtesy of the Citrus County Chronicle/Used with permission.

A Citrus County deputy shot a man during a traffic stop gone wrong.

It happened around lunchtime near East Highway 44 and South Elmwood Drive in the area of Inverness.

Detectives were transporting a suspect to jail after a drug investigation at an Inverness home when they noticed a passing vehicle with somebody inside who they believed had an outstanding warrant.

A marked unit stopped the vehicle. A deputy and two detectives then approached.

During the traffic stop, somebody in the vehicle began to resist the law enforcement officers' commands. A scuffle broke out between the yet unidentified person and a deputy.

During the struggle, the person grabbed the deputy's taser and began tasing both the uniformed deputy and one of the detectives.

"The armed suspect refused commands to drop the weapon and was subsequently shot," the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was taken to the hospital.

The deputy and detectives were treated for injuries at the scene.

"The willingness of this suspect to resort to physical violence during our contact is unsettling," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. "An aggravated battery on three law enforcement officers like this could have easily ended the life of one of our deputies or that of the suspect."

As per protocol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting. The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

