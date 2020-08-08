x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Sheriff: 55 arrested in 'final quarter' of Operation Coin Toss

The operation targeted drug trafficking in Citrus County.
Credit: FOX43

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A year-long operation aimed at curtailing drug trafficking and the sale of narcotics in the Citrus county has led to 55 arrests, 122 felony charges, and 43 misdemeanor charges in the operation's "fourth quarter."

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says deputies focused this last part of the operation on getting information on suppliers tied to fatal drug overdoses and conducting covert surveillance and undercover drug purchases. Deputies reportedly were able to seize 40 grams of fentanyl, 143 grams of methamphetamine, 87 grams of heroin and 30 grams of cocaine.

Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in an announcement that $40,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized during the last part of the operation. 13 'high-level' drug dealers were also arrested and eight firearms illegally possessed by felons were seized during this final phase. 

"The focus of Operation Coin Toss is to dismantle the drug supply chains
plaguing the vulnerable population of Citrus County," Prendergast said. "We continue to focus our attention on the dealers who are making a profit by exploiting addicts and their loved ones." 

Operation Coin Toss began in June 2019. Since the operation began, there have been a total of 147 arrests. 

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) partnered with US Marshals, the Florida Department of Correction's Probation Services, Citrus County Code Enforcement, and many other community partners during this operation.

Security Check Required
Facebook

RELATED: Twin brothers arrested after detectives find 67 pounds of marijuana, more than $36K in cash in hotel room

RELATED: Guns, cocaine and cockfighting: Deputies arrest 14 people in Polk County

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter