Sheriff: 55 arrested in 'final quarter' of Operation Coin Toss

The operation targeted drug trafficking in Citrus County.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A year-long operation aimed at curtailing drug trafficking and the sale of narcotics in the Citrus county has led to 55 arrests, 122 felony charges, and 43 misdemeanor charges in the operation's "fourth quarter."

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says deputies focused this last part of the operation on getting information on suppliers tied to fatal drug overdoses and conducting covert surveillance and undercover drug purchases. Deputies reportedly were able to seize 40 grams of fentanyl, 143 grams of methamphetamine, 87 grams of heroin and 30 grams of cocaine.

Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in an announcement that $40,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized during the last part of the operation. 13 'high-level' drug dealers were also arrested and eight firearms illegally possessed by felons were seized during this final phase.

"The focus of Operation Coin Toss is to dismantle the drug supply chains

plaguing the vulnerable population of Citrus County," Prendergast said. "We continue to focus our attention on the dealers who are making a profit by exploiting addicts and their loved ones."

Operation Coin Toss began in June 2019. Since the operation began, there have been a total of 147 arrests.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) partnered with US Marshals, the Florida Department of Correction's Probation Services, Citrus County Code Enforcement, and many other community partners during this operation.

