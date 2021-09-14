19-year-old sentenced to life in prison for murdering adoptive mother

Carlos Antonio Hallowell was originally arrested on July 13, 2019, when he was just 17-years-old.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that a 19-year-old will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the premeditated murder of his adoptive mother.

Carlos Antonio Hallowell was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of murdering his mother on July 9.

Hallowell was originally arrested on July 13, 2019, when he was just 17 years old.

Deputies say, when they first began their investigation, they believed Hallowell was asleep in his room when his mother, 57-year-old Denise Hallowell, was brutally murdered. Carlos reportedly called the sheriff's office after he said his dogs' barking woke him up and led him to discover his mother's body.

After two months of investigating, deputies arrested Hallowell for first-degree premeditated order.

"Here we had a mother, who was brutally murdered in her bedroom during the night by her son," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said.