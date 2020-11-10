3-year-old girl killed in suspected drunk driving crash

The girl's mother was arrested and faces several charges.

CITRUS HILLS, Fla. — A mother was arrested Sunday following a suspected drunk driving crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter and injured four others.

Shelby Collazo, 25, faces counts of child neglect, DUI serious injury and DUI property damage, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say she was driving north on North Jill Avenue near West Cave Court when the car went off the road and into a tree. Her 40-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries, as well as a 15-year-old girl and two 16-year-old girls.

The 3-year-old was killed; she was not in a child restraint, troopers say.

According to the FHP, no one was wearing a seat belt except for the 15-year-old girl.

What other people are reading right now: