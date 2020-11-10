3-year-old girl killed in suspected drunk driving crash

CITRUS HILLS, Fla. — A mother was arrested Sunday following a suspected drunk driving crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter and injured four others.
Shelby Collazo, 25, faces counts of child neglect, DUI serious injury and DUI property damage, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say she was driving north on North Jill Avenue near West Cave Court when the car went off the road and into a tree. Her 40-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries, as well as a 15-year-old girl and two 16-year-old girls.
The 3-year-old was killed; she was not in a child restraint, troopers say.
According to the FHP, no one was wearing a seat belt except for the 15-year-old girl.
What other people are reading right now:
- President Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting virus
- Rays set to make first ALCS appearance in 12 years
- Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 5,570 new cases after data dump error
- Body found inside submerged SUV believed to be missign Venice woman, police say
- USF researchers creating a COVID-19 'breathalyzer' that could detect the virus in a minute or less
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter