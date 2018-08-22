CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.— The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said a homeless woman was grabbed by an alligator Wednesday at Lake Hernando.

FWC officials say a 5- to 6-foot alligator grabbed the woman’s arm and dragged her underwater.

The woman got free from the alligator’s grasp and called 911.

She was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lake Hernando Beach access will be closed until a state wildlife trapper tries to identify and remove the alligator, but the boat ramp remains open, said FWC officials.

FWC periodically removes alligators from the area.

Since 2011 there were 34 alligators removed from Lake Hernando, according to FWC officials.

