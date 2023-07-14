Couple arrested for keeping kids, pets in filthy house

Citrus County deputies say the children had "feces stuck to the bottom of their feet."

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — Citrus County deputies arrested a couple who they claim were keeping two children, 10 dogs and three cats in a house full of feces, urine and garbage.

Code Enforcement officials tipped off the Citrus County Sheriff's Office with a complaint that garbage and junk had been piling up outside the house, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies investigated, they found the floor cluttered with trash, the air smelling like ammonia and "dried feces covering multiple areas throughout the house, including a sizable amount of dried feces inside the laundry room, which was also cluttered with debris," a statement read.

Deputies had to catch themselves from slipping on urine-soaked floors and noticed feces caked on the bottoms of the children's feet and stuck between their toes, according to the agency.

The children were moved out of the house to stay with family friends, and the pets were taken to the Citrus County Animal Shelter. Michael Clayton Howey, 36, and 37-year-old Brenda Darla Howey have been charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty and are each being held on a $13,000 bond.