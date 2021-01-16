Deputies: Animal rescue owner arrested on 25 cruelty charges after animals found in 'deplorable conditions'

Among the most "disturbing conditions" unveiled during the investigation was dogs locked in bathrooms with no lights or windows, according to a press release.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Citrus County animal rescue owner is behind bars after deputies say he kept animals in "deplorable conditions."

Out of the Box Animal Rescue owner, Robert Allan Schweickert Jr., 56, faces 25 counts of cruelty to animals charges with others pending, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. His bond is set at $12,500.

Deputies say Schweickert Jr. failed to correct prior citations regarding both inadequate kennel sizes and inhuman housing of animals. The rescue owner was issued a citation at first and given 10 days to bring the conditions in compliance-- but deputies say he never did.

Conditions at the rescue included kennels left in the outside elements without cover, kennels wrapped in tarps, wooden kennel floors saturated in urine and rotten with gaping holes in them, according to a press release. Deputies also say several dogs needed medical care and were infested with fleas.

"Under the guise of a rescue, these precious animals suffered in deplorable conditions because of one man's refusal to provide the basic, minimum requirements of care," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said.

Among the most "disturbing conditions" unveiled during the investigation were dogs locked in bathrooms with no lights or windows and that one dog was kept in a old walk-in freezer, according to a press release.

A total of 43 dogs, three hens and one pig were removed from the property and taken to the Citrus County Animal Shelter.

