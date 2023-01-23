Have you seen Beth? Citrus County deputies issue Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old woman

At around 6 p.m. Sunday, Beth Bolesky was seen in the Shawnee Trail area wearing a blue zipper hoodie with black shorts, law enforcement says.

INVERNESS, Fla. — Have you seen Beth Bolesky?

Deputies in Citrus County say they are searching for the missing 70-year-old woman last seen Sunday in Inverness.

At around 6 p.m., Bolesky was seen in the Shawnee Trail area wearing a blue zipper hoodie with black shorts, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Law enforcement says she is 5-foot-6 and has brown eyes with blonde hair.