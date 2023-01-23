Have you seen Beth? Citrus County deputies issue Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old woman

INVERNESS, Fla. — Have you seen Beth Bolesky?
Deputies in Citrus County say they are searching for the missing 70-year-old woman last seen Sunday in Inverness.
At around 6 p.m., Bolesky was seen in the Shawnee Trail area wearing a blue zipper hoodie with black shorts, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Law enforcement says she is 5-foot-6 and has brown eyes with blonde hair.
Anyone with information on Bolesky's whereabouts is asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-249-2790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.