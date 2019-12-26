CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A man on a bicycle was hit and killed by a car on Christmas in Citrus County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 64-year-old man was riding his bike and trying to cross North Carl G. Rose Highway. The driver of the car was heading north on the same highway.

Troopers said the man on the bike didn’t yield and rode into the car’s path. The driver of the car hit the person on the bike. The bicyclist was killed.

Nobody has been charged at this time.

