Citrus County

Camera found in spring with thousands of old vacation photos to be reunited with owner

A post to Facebook said even though the camera was corroded from being in the water for what appeared to be years, the SD card inside was still intact.
Credit: AP
FILE - A Manatee swims at Blue Springs State Park in Orange City, Fla., in this Jan. 5, 2006 file photo. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016 Florida's manatee population has recovered enough that the species no longer meets the definition of "endangered" under the Endangered Species Act. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The power of social media helped reunite a family with photos taken between  2012 and 2014 after the camera was found at Plantation Adventure Center and Manatee Tours.

Earlier this week, the company posted to Facebook that an Olympus camera was found while swimming with the manatees.  

The post said even though the camera was corroded from being in the water for what appears to be years, the SD card inside was still intact.

After many shares on social media, Plantation Adventure Center and Manatee Tours said the camera's owner had been found. 

"We can not thank you enough! STAY TUNED as we are going to be reuniting Lori and her family with her SD card full of pictures and ALSO giving them the opportunity to relive the manatee experience again. We look forward to meeting them and keeping you updated on all of the fun!" 

