LECANTO, Fla. — A teen accused of killing his mom will be prosecuted as an adult, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Carlos Hallowell was arrested Sept. 16 for the July 2019 death of his 57-year-old mother, Denise Hallowell. He called 911 after he said he was woken up from his sleep by dogs barking, deputies say.

Upon a search, the 17-year-old Carlos Hallowell reportedly told Citrus County deputies he discovered his mother's body.

Investigators didn't buy his story, however. He was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

“This is just the first step of a lengthy court process,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a news release. “I am proud of the dedicated men and women of our agency who worked hand in hand with prosecutors, and who diligently investigated all the facts surrounding this case to bring us to today’s results.”

Carlos Hallowell remains in the Cirtus County Detention Facility.

