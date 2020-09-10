Woman charged with manslaughter in 3-month-old's death

The child died as a result of abuse, deputies say.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Merritt Island has been charged in the death of a 3-month-old boy, who died as a result of child abuse, detectives with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.

Early in the morning on Oct. 2, 3-month-old David Figueroa-Philip died after traumatic injuries resulting from child abuse. According to a release, he arrived at the hospital on Sept. 28 after deputies responded to a call and found David with multiple bruises and swelling on his face and head. Deputies say that although he was breathing, he wasn't alert or responsive.

Jessica Figueroa, 36, is said to have later told deputies she had hit the baby multiple times throughout the previous weekend, which caused the injuries doctors labeled as abuse.

Deputies say that although medical staff worked "tirelessly" to stabilize David for several days, his injuries were too severe and he passed away.

Figueroa, who was still in custody at the Citrus County Detention Facility for charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect, was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. An additional $30,000 bond has been added along with the new charge.

"As I said in Figueroa's initial arrest, it is never easy for our office to

work cases of this nature," Sheriff Prendergast said. "It becomes even more

challenging when the precious child our detectives work so diligently to help

passes. May this child rest in peace and may the judge presiding over this

case show no mercy towards Figueroa and the brutal harm she inflicted upon

this defenseless victim."

If you suspect child abuse, you can report it by calling the Florida Department of Children and Families at 1-800-962-2873.

