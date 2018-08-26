If you live or play along the Withlacoochee River, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has a warning it wants you to pay attention to.

Officials say water flowing from the Inglis Dam is causing turbulence downstream. Sheriff’s office officials ask that if you live along the river below the dam and have boats tied to docks, that you check on them to make sure they’re secure.

They also warn that people shouldn’t swim or get into the river because of rough currents.

If you have any questions, call the county’s emergency management line at 352-249-2700 or email citrusem@sheriffcitrus.org.

