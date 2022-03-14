Citrus County reports 9-1-1 outage impacting landline users

People living in Inverness and Lecanto are being asked to use their cell phones or dial the non-emergency number: 352-249-2790.

INVERNESS, Fla. — People living in parts of Citrus County are having trouble getting through to 9-1-1.

At 5:20 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office announced there was a landline outage that was impacting people living around Inverness and Lecanto.

Deputies say people dialing the three-digit emergency number from landlines were not being routed to the communications center. Authorities said the reason was a problem with provider CenturyLink's public switch.

"At this time, cell phone holders in these two affected areas can still dial out to reach 9-1-1," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "However, if you are utilizing a landline to reach our office for any emergency needs, due to this outage, please dial our non-emergency line at 352-249-2790 instead."

The sheriff's office said CenturyLink was working to fix the issue.