Citrus County reports 9-1-1 outage impacting landline users

INVERNESS, Fla. — People living in parts of Citrus County are having trouble getting through to 9-1-1.
At 5:20 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office announced there was a landline outage that was impacting people living around Inverness and Lecanto.
Deputies say people dialing the three-digit emergency number from landlines were not being routed to the communications center. Authorities said the reason was a problem with provider CenturyLink's public switch.
"At this time, cell phone holders in these two affected areas can still dial out to reach 9-1-1," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "However, if you are utilizing a landline to reach our office for any emergency needs, due to this outage, please dial our non-emergency line at 352-249-2790 instead."
The sheriff's office said CenturyLink was working to fix the issue.
"We will provide an update once this issue has been resolved for the affected areas," the county said.