Deputies: Man arrested for animal cruelty after 56 dogs found in 'deplorable conditions'

Citrus County deputies say the 48-year-old man mistreated dozens of dogs he was breeding and selling.

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A Citrus County man is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies say dozens of dogs were found "living in deplorable conditions" on his property.

Jason Munn, 48, was arrested on May 3 in Colorado with assistance from the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force after an investigation began last month.

Deputies say they first made contact with Munn on April 1 after receiving information that he was not properly caring for a large number of dogs he was breeding and selling. Animal control officers found he was not in compliance with the size and capacity of the animals' kennels.

That's when Munn began relocating some of his animals, giving up 14 dogs to the Citrus County Animal Shelter. Deputies say three of the dogs were "in such deplorable conditions from long periods of neglect" that Munn was arrested on April 18 for three counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Further investigation revealed that Munn had relocated 65 dogs to Iowa, where they were seized by an animal rescue due to their conditions, the sheriff's office wrote. One of the dogs had a leg that was improperly amputated, according to investigators. They said they believe that Munn performed the amputation himself without the assistance of a veterinarian or proper follow-up care.

Investigators executed a search warrant on two of Munn's Floral City properties where they say they found 56 dogs living in deplorable conditions. A release from the sheriff's office describes multiple dogs in small kennels, dogs without access to food and water, the remains of two dogs under a tarp and a puppy found dead in its own urine and feces.

Deputies say 28 reptiles, including snakes, skinks, geckos, and monitor lizards were also found living in "terrible conditions."

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Munn, who had bonded out from his previous arrest. He was arrested with help from the USMS and the Saguache County Sheriff's Office in Colorado and will be extradited back to Citrus County.