Changes coming to COVID-19 testing in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning July 14, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County will no longer require appointments for its drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Citrus Springs Community Center.

Testing is offered at no cost to adults and children over 12, with or without symptoms. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with testing at 8 a.m.

You are asked to not arrive earlier than 7:30 a.m.

If more than one person is being tested, you are asked to have that person sit in the back seat near the driver's side window.

If you test positive, you will be contacted by DOH-Citrus and provided instructions. The health department will call you with your results regardless if the result is negative or positive.

Antibody tests are not available at DOH-Citrus at this time.

There are also additional testing sites in Citrus County:

Langley Health Services at 151 E. Highland Blvd. Suite 151 -- 352-419-5760.

Quick Care Med: Schedule a telemedicine appointment -- 844-797-8425.

