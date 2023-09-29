D-SNAP location opening in Citrus County for people affected by Hurricane Idalia

The new site, located in Lecanto, will open its doors on Friday, Sept. 28 and stay running until Sunday, Oct. 1.

LECANTO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced Wednesday a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) is opening in Citrus County this week.

"D-SNAP provides food assistance for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)," DCF leaders explain in the release.

The new site, located in Lecanto, will open its doors on Friday, Sept. 28, and stay running until Sunday, Oct. 1 for applicants to have an in-person interview, a news release explains.

Here's a breakdown of the location, dates and times to keep in mind:

Location: College of Central Florida, 3800 South Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461

Dates: Sept. 29 through Oct. 1

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Anyone who lives or works in the county who pre-registered online but hasn't been able to do their D-SNAP phone interview can head over to the new location for an in-person interview instead.

In-person interviews are not required if the phone interview has already been done, according to the state agency.

Pre-registration will be reopened for people county residents and workers who didn't apply online before.

"We encourage individuals to pre-register online before coming on-site to complete their interview," DCF leaders said in the release.

Attention Citrus County: Your in-person D-SNAP interview location opens tomorrow, September 29!



Please visit https://t.co/tmMXauMaQv for more information. pic.twitter.com/Lk2XuwOPEF — Florida Department of Children and Families (@MyFLFamilies) September 28, 2023

Online pre-registration is available at www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP starting from Friday, Sept. 29 until Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

According to DCF, anyone who currently receives SNAP benefits is not eligible for D-SNAP and shouldn't come to the on-site location. Here are other things to know:

Applicants who were approved during the telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Florida residents who do not live or work in Citrus County will not be served at this on-site D-SNAP location.