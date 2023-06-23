Citrus County deputies fire shots at suspect who 'violently' rammed vehicles in traffic

The sheriff's office said the man, in an attempt to escape deputies, rammed his car into other cars.

CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. — A man is in custody after he attempted to drive away from Citrus County deputies Friday evening, running into other motorists in the process and threatening the safety of a K-9, the deputies and other drivers, the sheriff's office said.

This all began after deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a black four-door sedan in Citrus Springs, but the driver failed to pull over and stop for law enforcement, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office reported in a news release.

Deputies spotted a similar car and driver matching the earlier description just before 2 p.m. in Inverness and after verifying that it was the same car, they attempted another traffic stop. However, the driver did not pull over.

The driver continued west on East Gulf to Lake Highway and was forced to stop when he met traffic congestion near the intersection of South Croft Avenue. At this time, the sheriff's office said deputies attempted to make contact with the man who "refused all commands."

A K-9 was deployed but his handler retrieved them just before the driver's car struck another car and almost slammed the door on the dog.

"The suspect vehicle then began to intentionally and violently ram the vehicles in front of it in an attempt to flee, carelessly and recklessly disregarding the safety of the innocent motorists and the deputies who were on scene," the sheriff's office said in the release.

This is when deputies fired upon the man in an attempt to put a stop "to this motorist's deadly action."

By ramming the cars near him, the driver was able to open a space so he could drive off. The sheriff's office said he continued west on Gulf to Lake Highway for another 7 miles at speeds of more than 100 mph before driving into oncoming traffic and losing control of the car. The driver side-swiped multiple cars before coming to a complete stop near the ramps of the Suncoast Parkway along Highway 44.

Citrus County deputies were able to secure the man and begin rendering first aid until EMS arrived. He was taken into custody and then transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities are not identifying the man at this time but say multiple charges are pending in this case which is under investigation.

"Traffic stops can be dangerous; when we initiate one, everyone's safety is always at the forefront of our minds," Sheriff Prendergast said in a statement. "Thanks to the courage, quick thinking, and immediate actions of our deputies, no law enforcement or citizens were injured due to this suspect's chaotic and irrational actions."