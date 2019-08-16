INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a missing 60-year-old woman.

Nancy Jane Urello was last seen at about 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Shell gas station at 2901 East Gulf to Lake Highway, according to the sheriff’s office. She has brown hair and green eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Urello was driving a silver 2008 Honda Civic with dents on the front and rear center of the car.

Anyone with information on Urello’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (352)726-1121 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1(888)269-8477.