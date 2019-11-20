CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Two Citrus County deputies were hurt as a man tried to escape a traffic stop, forcing them to fire their guns, the sheriff's office says.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Highway 44 and Crede Avenue, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

As a deputy tried to talk with the driver during the stop, he reportedly took off and crashed into a patrol car. Deputies say they fired their weapons toward him; he since has been identified as 39-year-old John Travis Wilson.

Two deputies were hurt during the encounter, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

As Wilson tried to escape, deputies say he crashed into another car and seriously injured its driver. The damage to Wilson's car eventually caused it to come to a stop at the Auto Zone store on Highway 44.

Deputies say Wilson then tried to run for it but was captured in a nearby neighborhood.

"This was a very dangerous situation where many lives were put at risk this evening," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in the release. "We are extremely thankful that none of our deputies were seriously injured, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the innocent victim who was struck and seriously injured by the suspect as he was fleeing the scene."

The investigation will be handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

RELATED: Citrus County denies request for New York Times digital subscription after 'fake news' claim

RELATED: A Hillsborough County family was calling for help. Instead, their loved one got hurt.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter