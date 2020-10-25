Citrus County Election Results | 2020

Find election results for Citrus County, Florida.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Election Results: 2020 general election results for Citrus County, Florida, can be found here after the polls close in Citrus County at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, 2020. Under "location" on the drop-down menu at the top of the election results page, just select "Citrus County races." Once selected, the page will display results for elections of interest to Citrus County, specifically the Citrus County Commission races. You'll be able to select different options to see how Floridians voted in statewide and national elections.

Florida statutes allow mail-in ballots to be opened and processed as early as 22 days before the election, although the results are not released until after the polls close. Thus, the first results displayed on election night are partial mail ballot results. So, don't be surprised if you see those pop up early in the night. The remaining ballots turned in before 7 p.m. local time on Election Day will be counted and added to the result totals throughout the night.

To learn more about Florida's voting process, check out the Voter Toolkit

Ready to see Citrus County, Florida, election results? Click or tap this link and select "Citrus County races" from the "location" drop-down menu. You can also explore other races, including the 2020 presidential election.