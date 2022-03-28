Your guide to the 2022 Citrus County Fair

The fair runs from March 28 to April 3.

INVERNESS, Fla. — It's that time of year again. The Citrus County Fair is back in town with everyone's favorite livestock competitions, rides, crafts and deep-fried goodies.

The fair has been a staple in the community dating all the way back to the 1920s, and this year is no exception. Families can look forward to all-new "agricultural, educational, and cultural pursuits" to showcase the talent of the youth of Citrus County.

Before you grab your family and head to the fairgrounds, here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Citrus County Fair.

When is it?

The 2022 Citrus County Fair runs from March 28 to April 3 at 3600 S. Florida Avenue in Inverness.

While pre-opening events like the poultry and youth beef shows will start Monday, all carnival rides and attractions will kick off on Tuesday.

Hours vary depending on the day, so you'll have to check out each day's schedule here.

Tickets & deals

General admission is:

$8 for anyone age 11 and older

$5 for ages 4-10

Free for children 3 and under

Parking is always free, and ride armbands are sold separately for $25. The Citrus County Fair also has special deals for almost every day of the week.

Tuesday : Carload Night-$30 for up to 6 people, $20 ride armbands

: Carload Night-$30 for up to 6 people, $20 ride armbands Wednesday : Senior & Military Day-service members and anyone 55 and older can get $5 admission all-day

: Senior & Military Day-service members and anyone 55 and older can get $5 admission all-day Thursday : Midnight Magic-$25 ride armbands will give fairgoers access to rides for an extra two hours until 12 a.m.

: Midnight Magic-$25 ride armbands will give fairgoers access to rides for an extra two hours until 12 a.m. Friday : School Day-Students can get free admission until 5 p.m.

: School Day-Students can get free admission until 5 p.m. Sunday: Carnival Ride Bonus- While most fair attractions and performances end Saturday night, fairgoers can still hop on rides from 2-7 p.m. Sunday with a $25 ride armband and no admission fee.

Entertainment & attractions

In addition to the midway rides, games and delicious fair food, families have a whole lineup of activities to enjoy.

Musical performers include Dylan Gerard and Jimmy Mowrey, who were both former contestants on "The Voice," Reflections Dance Studio and Citrus Youth Educational Symphonic Orchestra.

Fairgoers can also check out animals raised by local kids and teens in the various livestock competitions.

If you're into competitions, the fair will be hosting a karaoke contest, a youth pie-eating contest and a youth public speaking contest.