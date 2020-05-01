CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. — Firefighters used oxygen masks to help save the lives of cats in a Citrus Springs house fire.

Citrus County Fire Rescue said there were no people home at the time of the fire, but there were 10 cats inside.

Crews were able to save eight of the cats. Five of them had to be revived with oxygen masks, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Sadly, firefighters couldn’t save two of the cats.

Firefighters said they think the fire started in the clothes dryer.

