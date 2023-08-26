Citrus County deputies helping FWC with rescuing injured manatee

Due to the size of the mammal, deputies say an FWC biologist decided to wait for a large crew of trained personnel to assist with the rescue.

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Editor's note: The main image used for this article is not of the injured manatee.

Authorities are in the process of rescuing an injured manatee Saturday afternoon in Citrus County.

Officials received a report of a large manatee hurt within the Homosassa River, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Marine deputies responded to the report and were able to find the injured manatee. They then alerted the Florida Wildlife Commission Research Department to determine the best next steps for bringing the sea cow to safety.

Due to the size of the mammal, deputies say an FWC biologist decided to wait for a large crew of trained personnel to assist with the rescue.

Authorities say they are still waiting for crews to arrive and ask people to not disturb, attempt to corral or rescue the manatee if they happen to come across it.

"It is very important for everyone's safety that we listen to the biologist's instructions and await the trained crew's arrival," Citrus County Sheriff Prendergast said in a statement. "Although we don't know exactly where in our waterways this manatee was injured, I want to remind all boaters to observe all posted signs: No Wake Zones, Speed Limits, and Idle Speeds."

The manatee has reportedly made itself comfortable in a cove. If anyone sees the injured mammal swimming in open waters, you are asked to call FWC dispatch at 904-359-6584 to report its direction of travel.

Once the manatee has been rescued, the sheriff's office says they will transport it back in a specialized box truck to Zoo Tampa so it can receive treatment.