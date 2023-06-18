Teen killed after he, his 7-year-old brother were ejected from Jeep that overturned

The little boy has serious injuries. Two other teens in the Jeep were hurt, according to troopers.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A 16-year-old Lecanto boy was killed after he and his little brother were ejected from a Jeep in Crystal River, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The single-car crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday along West Fort Island Trail just west of North Seabreeze Point in Crystal River, troopers said in a news release.

The FHP says the 16-year-old lost control of the Jeep Cherokee while trying to negotiate a curve in the roadway, causing the SUV to leave the roadway and overturn multiple times. As the Jeep overturned, the teen and his 7-year-old brother were ejected from the SUV.

The 16-year-old died at the scene. The little boy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two other teens, an 18-year-old boy from Hernando and a 15-year-old girl from Crystal River were also in the Jeep at the time of the crash, troopers said. The 18-year-old suffered minor injuries while the 15-year-old's injuries were labeled "serious."