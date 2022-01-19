Citrus County sheriffs search for missing 17-year-old girl

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl they say ran away from home.
Chloe Troutt was last seen at 3 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the Inverness area. Deputies say she may have gotten into a blue Volkswagen but aren't sure where she may be heading.
She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and between 95 and 100 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. Chloe was last wearing a black and white horizontal striped shirt with pants and black platform shoes.
Anyone who knows where Chloe may be is asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff's major crimes unit at 352-249-2790.