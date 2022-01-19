Citrus County sheriffs search for missing 17-year-old girl

Deputies say Chloe Troutt may have run away in a blue Volkswagen.

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl they say ran away from home.

Chloe Troutt was last seen at 3 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the Inverness area. Deputies say she may have gotten into a blue Volkswagen but aren't sure where she may be heading.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and between 95 and 100 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. Chloe was last wearing a black and white horizontal striped shirt with pants and black platform shoes.