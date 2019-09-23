INVERNESS, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a 30-year-old woman missing since the weekend.

Sarah Lee Justin last was seen around 1 a.m. Saturday and reported missing to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.

She is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 105 pounds and has long blonde hair and blue eyes, deputies say. It's not known what she was wearing.

Anyone with information about Justin's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-726-1121.

