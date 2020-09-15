Nurse accused of sexually assaulting woman receiving medication

Mark Miskar reportedly admitted to the crime.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Citrus County nurse was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman at the hospital as he administered her medication, the sheriff's office says.

Mark Miskar, 64, was arrested for sexual battery with a bond of $10,000, according to a Citrus County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies reported the woman said the crime happened on Sept. 11 when Miskar, a registered nurse at the unidentified hospital, went into her room.

Miskar was interviewed at his home in Homosassa and admitted to sexually assaulting the woman, deputies said. It's believed this was an isolated incident.

"The detectives within the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit work tirelessly to seek justice for the most vulnerable victims within our community," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in the release. "Medical professionals have taken an oath to do no harm and heal those in need, and Miskar betrayed the trust of not only his patient, but also his fellow medical professionals and our community as a whole."

The sheriff's office asks people who may have been assaulted in the past to contact them at 352-726-1121.

If you have been assaulted, you are not alone -- there is help. Call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

