A Flood Warning is currently in effect for Citrus, Pasco and Hernando Counties until 8 p.m. Thursday.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County will be opening a self-serve sandbag site as heavy rainfall continues to pound the Tampa Bay area.

The site will open at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday at Bicentennial Park and will close at 5 p.m.

For more information, the county asks to contact the Road Maintenance Division at 352-527-7610.