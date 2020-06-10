2 children hurt when Citrus County school bus hits sign, shatters window

It happened Tuesday morning on East Stage Coach Trail.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Two elementary-aged children were hurt when the school bus they were riding crashed into a sign.

The collision caused the left-rear side window to shatter, injuring the two of the 21 children on board, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on East Stage Coach Trail.

Troopers say the bus was going east toward Forest Road 13 (Trail 13). While preparing for a turn, the driver stopped and backed onto Trail 13. The left rear of the bus hit a state forest sign and caused the window to shatter.

The children are said to have suffered from minor injuries.

