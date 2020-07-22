Citrus County delays start of school

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla — Another school district has decided to delay the start of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Citrus County School Board pushed back the date to Aug. 20. Students were originally scheduled to return on the 10th.
The plan now is to have teachers come back around Aug. 3 and 4.
Everyone will also be required to wear a mask or face covering.
The fall sports start date has been postponed until Monday, Aug. 24. Due to the frequently changing circumstances regarding COVID-19, this date is tentative, the district said in a press release.
