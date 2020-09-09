Citrus County School District deals with an internet outage

The school district said this isn't the first time this has happened.

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County School District says a problem with its internet provider has taken it offline.

School leaders said the internet connection to the district's network plays a vital role in keeping communication open to everyone for both on and off-campus programs.

The school district said this isn't the first time this has happened. It was also offline on Tuesday. The provider told school leaders they thought they fixed the issue.

The school district apologized for the inconvenience and said their internet provider was working hard to get everything back online.

