INVERNESS, Calif. — He served the Citrus County community for 30 years and now he’s retiring.

Deputy Mickey Dixon is retiring from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. He was born and raised in Citrus County, and he started serving his community in January of 1990 in the Corrections Division of CCSO.

Deputy Dixon eventually moved on to become a patrol deputy. He had been assigned to both the Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigations Division's Special Investigations Unit.

But in 2014, Deputy Dixon found his true calling and specialty – working in the Training Section.

Dixon worked as an instructor at the Withlacoochee Technical College's Law Enforcement and Corrections Academies. He trained thousands of recruits and set the benchmark for what training deputies should aspire to be, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said.

"Deputy Dixon has been a tremendous leader in our community," said Sheriff Prendergast.

"Despite the challenging times for law enforcement professionals, he worked faithfully to develop and mentor law enforcement officers. Those officers now steadfastly protect and serve our community and other communities in the state. Deputy Dixon will be sorely missed, but his public safety service will remain influential for years to come."

RELATED: A hero's farewell: Retired Sheriff's Office sergeant laid to rest

RELATED: Arkansas sheriff's office sergeant dies in his sleep on his 50th birthday

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter