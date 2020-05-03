HERNANDO, Fla. — She has been missing since Sunday and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding her.
Deputies said Kimberly Marie Prouty, 56, was last seen on March 1 in Hernando, Florida. She was reported as a missing adult with disabilities on Wednesday.
Investigators said she is prone to falling.
She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information should call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at Major Crimes Unit at 352-726-1121.
