Have you seen Roger? Silver Alert issued for missing Citrus County man

He is believed to be traveling in a red 2016 Hyundai Elantra with a Florida license plate of JC494N.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 80-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Roger Lee Williams who deputies say is diagnosed with dementia.

According to a press release, he was last seen at his home on West Copper Mist Court around 3 p.m. Thursday. He is believed to be traveling in a red 2016 Hyundai Elantra with a Florida license plate of JC494N.

Williams is described as a 6-foot tall and 150 pound man with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff's office is not aware of his destination or in which direction he is traveling.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-249-2790.

What other people are reading right now:

