Have you seen Leopold? Silver Alert issued for missing Citrus County man

CITRUS HILLS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for an 89-year-old man from Citrus Hills.
Deputies say Leopold Campbell was last seen leaving a friend's house in Citrus Hills in his white 1998 Acura with the license plate "LDR11" at 3:00 p.m. Friday.
Campbell is described as a 5-foot, 6-inch Black man with a thick Jamaican accent. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing beige pants and a white polo-style shirt with "Jamaica" written on it, according to the report.
Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is asked to call Citrus County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit at 352-249-2790.
