Citrus deputy still in critical condition after being hit by driver near Lecanto High

The sheriff's office said Deputy Andy Lahera had surgery Tuesday on both his legs.

LECANTO, Fla. — A Citrus County deputy is still in critical condition after he was hit by a driver as he was directing traffic following a graduation ceremony at Lecanto High School, the sheriff's office said.

The agency's latest update on Deputy Andy Lahera reveals the school resource deputy underwent surgery Tuesday on both of his legs and while he remains in critical condition, he is considered "stable."

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. on May 23 at the intersection of South Lecanto Highway and Saunders Way in Lecanto near the high school. Lahera was directing traffic at the time when a driver hit him.

He immediately received life-saving measures before being rushed to the hospital via a helicopter. The sheriff's office said he suffered multiple broken bones, fractures, abrasions and internal injuries as a result of the crash.

On Wednesday morning, Sheriff Mike Prendergast released the following statement:

"Andy had surgery on both of his legs yesterday. The surgery went well, and he is now back in his room surrounded by his family and medical care team," Prendergast said. "With his wife by his side, Andy listened to the Night of Prayers for Deputy Lahera' at Seven Rivers Church. His family greatly appreciates this massive outpouring of love from our community. Please keep praying for Andy and ask our Lord and Savior to wake him up."

He remains unconscious at this time, the agency added.

The Florida Deputy Sheriff's Association launched a GoFundMe for the Lahera family. Those who are interested in donating can do so by clicking here. FOP 164 has organized a meal train with all proceeds going toward Lahera's family. Anyone who wishes to donate can click here.