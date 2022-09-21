Citrus Hospital offering free, discounted mammograms to uninsured patients

Mammograms can be scheduled by calling 877-351-7012 with a physician referral.

INVERNESS, Fla. — HCA Florida Citrus Hospital announced Wednesday it will once again offer free and discounted 3D mammograms to uninsured patients in October.

Both the free and discounted services will be done at the hospital's breast imaging center in Inverness.

Free services

Through a partnership with the Citrus County Professional Firefighters Local 4561, the first 41 uninsured women to schedule a screening in October will receive the mammogram free of charge.

"These mammograms are funded by the fire union’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraiser," health leaders explained in a news release.

Discounted services

Once all of the complimentary mammograms are booked, uninsured patients will then be conference 3D screening for only $60 throughout the month of October.

Mammograms can be scheduled by calling 877-351-7012 with a physician's referral.

“Early detection is one of the most important strategies to prevent death from breast cancer,” HCA Florida Citrus Hospital Director of Diagnostic Imaging Rocco Cirocco said in a statement. “Our goal remains to ensure our community members have access to the latest technology so we can make that quick diagnosis.”