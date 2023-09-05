Citrus County schools announce make-up school days due to Hurricane Idalia

The district says these makeup days will allow them to "regain some of the instructional time lost during the hurricane."

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County Schools announced on Thursday that it would be making up missed days due to Hurricane Idalia.

Students and staff will have to come in on Sept. 27 and Oct. 18 for full instructional days, a news release explained.

The district says these makeup days will allow them to "regain some of the instructional time lost during the hurricane."

As recovery from Hurricane Idalia continues for many Floridians, including some right here across the Tampa Bay area, there is some relief out there for those whose work was impacted.

On Tuesday, FloridaCommerce announced the availability of its Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for state businesses and residents whose "employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Idalia." This specifically applies to people who wouldn't otherwise be eligible for regular state or federal reemployment assistance benefits.

Eligible Floridians who were impacted by Hurricane Idalia are able to file a claim at www.FloridaJobs.org.

Here's how to tell if you're eligible

FloridaCommerce says it will accept applications for DUA from residents and businesses in the following counties, as determined by FEMA:

Citrus

Columbia

Dixie

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Hernando

Jefferson

Lafayette

Levy

Madison

Pasco

Pinellas

Suwannee

Taylor