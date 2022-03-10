Sheriff: Citrus woman charged with animal cruelty after 2 horses found in poor health

Deputies say one horse was found in such poor health that a veterinarian determined it needed to be put down.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Citrus County woman is behind bars after deputies say two horses under her care were found in poor health.

According to the sheriff's office, Tiffany Young, 25, had been visited by animal control earlier on Thursday after receiving reports of several animals being in poor health.

When law enforcement arrived later in the day, the sheriff's office says a horse was observed lying on its side hardily breathing. Another horse that deputies found was in such poor health that a veterinarian determined it needed to be put down, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office says Young was placed under arrested after law enforcement saw the condition the horses were in. During her apprehension, deputies say they discovered a plastic straw in her pocket that later tested positive for fentanyl.