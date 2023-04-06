Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting person outside Crystal River Dollar General following argument

Detectives said the man went to his car, dropped his stuff inside and then grabbed his gun before confronting the victim again.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A 67-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge after getting into an argument and shooting someone at a Dollar General in Crystal River, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say Oscar Delbono of Homosassa is being held without bond for the June 4 crime. In a news release, detectives said their preliminary investigation points to an argument Delbono got into with another person at the entrance of the Dollar General on W. Gulf to Lake Highway.

After the argument, Delbono reportedly walked to his car, put his items inside and then grabbed his .45 caliber gun. He then walked across the parking lot to the person he argued with, who was trying to get into their car, the release said.

Witnesses reportedly told detectives they saw Delbono pointing his gun at the victim and firing several times. The agency said the victim didn't appear to have a weapon at the time of the shooting.

Delbono reportedly shot six rounds at the other person, four of which struck them — two shots in the abdomen, one in the elbow and one grazed the victim's side. Detectives said they were able to determine six shots were fired after finding shell casings just feet from the victim's car.

The person shot remains in critical condition but is said to be "stable."