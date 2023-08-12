Deputies seeking information on body found in Citrus County

The man was located around 8 p.m. close to the wood line of eastbound State Route 44 near Simms Furniture Galleries, deputies said.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help after the body of a man in his early 60s was found Friday night, according to a news release.

The man was located around 8 p.m. close to the wood line of eastbound State Route 44 near Simms Furniture Galleries, deputies said.

The man is believed to have been bicycling first and left behind various items before setting out on foot.

Deputies are still unsure about all the circumstances surrounding the man's death and ask the public to provide any relevant information that could aid in establishing a timeline of the events leading to the man's death.

The sheriff's office said they are particularly interested in hearing from motorists, bicyclists or pedestrians who might have been in the vicinity between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and may have seen the man.