Sheriff: Citrus deputies shoot, kill man who pointed gun at them

The deputies were reportedly responding to a domestic battery call where the man had already fired his gun.

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — An investigation is underway after Citrus County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed an armed man who they said refused to surrender and pointed his gun at them after he ran away from a domestic battery situation.

Just after midnight, the sheriff's office said deputies responded to an armed domestic battery call in the area of South Suncoast Boulevard in Homosassa.

Deputies said the armed gunman had already fired his gun during the altercation and then ran away from the area. The sheriff's office said a K-9 unit was called to respond and was able to locate the man hiding under a trailer at a closed business.

According to the sheriff's office, when deputies found and confronted the armed man, he refused to cooperate and surrender to deputies and instead pointed his gun at deputies.

"Fearing for their safety and safety of others, deputies on scene deployed lethal force," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has launched an investigation into the deputy-involved shooting, per the sheriff's office's protocol.