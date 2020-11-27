Troopers: 5-year-old dies after car crash in Citrus County

According to an FHP report, the child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 5-year-old involved in a multi-car crash Monday has died from her injuries, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

According to a report, the crash happened around noon Nov. 23 on North Lecanto Highway just north of West Hampshire Boulevard in Citrus County.

According to troopers, the SUV carrying the 5-year-old tried to avoid hitting two other cars that had collided ahead of it on the road. Ultimately, it hit the back of one car and collided with another.

The report says all three people inside the SUV weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The 5-year-old died Friday. The two adults inside the SUV are still listed in serious condition, troopers say.

The crash is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: